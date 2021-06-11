A report of a man with a handgun at a home in Powell River uncovered even more guns and ammunition.

Just before 6:00pm on Sunday, the Powell River RCMP was called to the home at the 3900 block of Manitoba Avenue.

When they got there they came across the suspect inside a vehicle near the home.

After executing the search warrant, they seized the guns and ammunition.

A 29-year-old man remains in custody pending a bail hearing, and is facing charges of possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm and ammunition.

He’ll appear in Powell River Provincial Court on June 21st.