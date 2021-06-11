A Vancouver Island commercial clam fish harvester has to pay $10,000 in fines for violating Canada’s Fisheries Act.

An on-site investigation and audit of paperwork by fishery officers from DFO’s Conservation and Protection Aquaculture Unit led to a guilty plea and fines for Keith Chui, who co-owns an area aquaculture licence.

On Feb. 17th in Courtenay Provincial Court, after hearing the evidence and considering three DFO impact statements, Judge Brian Hutcheson found Chui guilty of eight counts of violations against Canada’s Fisheries Act.

This includes incomplete information on mandatory shellfish container tags, inaccurate information of product harvested from his aquaculture site spanning several years, and failure to submit two annual Aquaculture Statistical reports.

In a release, the DFO says shellfish aquaculture in B.C. is an important industry to the provincial economy, accounting for an approximate landed value of $20 to 25 million annually, “with the majority of shellfish culturing locations concentrated along the southern coast.”

DFO is the lead regulatory authority for aquaculture operations, working with other governmental agencies that oversee aspects like food safety and water quality.

Together, they manage the B.C. Shellfish Integrated Management of Aquaculture Plan to ensure that shellfish aquaculture in B.C. operates sustainably, with minimal damage to fish and fish habitat, and in accordance with Canada’s International Treaties.

“DFO has a mandate to protect and conserve marine resources and to prosecute offenders under the Fisheries Act,” the DFO continued.

“It ensures and promotes compliance with the Act and other laws and regulations through a combination of land, air, and sea patrols, as well as education and awareness activities.”

QUICK FACTS