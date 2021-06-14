Shortly after the province announced it would be moving to Step 2 of its Restart Plan tomorrow (Tuesday), the BC Ferries website – BCFerries.com – crashed.

As of 2:30 this afternoon, the website is still down. BC Ferries says it’s “working hard to restore this service.”

“Our website is currently experiencing technical difficulties and we are working hard to restore its service as soon as possible,” BC Ferries says. “We thank you for your patience, and apologize for any inconvenience that results from its outage.”

But it’s not just the website seeing a jump in traffic. BC Ferries says its phone lines have been ringing off the hook: “We have been very busy today and have been reaching a maximum capacity on our phones.”

“If your travel is for today, please call us until you get through,” it adds. “Customers calling for travel after today are asked to call back tomorrow.”

As restrictions ease tomorrow, ferry-goers can travel on routes that cross health regions – without having to prove their trip is essential. This means customers can once again travel for recreational reasons on a handful of routes. More details here.