Vancouver Coastal Health is issuing a reminder to people in Powell River and surrounding areas to register for a COVID vaccine.

To receive an alert to book your appointment, you have to be registered here. www.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated.

All those born in 2009 or earlier (12+ years of age) are eligible to receive their first dose, with second dose appointments scheduled for around eight weeks after your appointment.

To register, you will be asked to provide your:

First and last name,

Date of birth,

Postal code,

Personal Health Number, and

Email address that you regularly check or a phone number that can receive texts.

If you don’t have a Personal Health Number or if you are unable to book online, you can register by phone at 1-833-838-2323.

The call centre is open seven days a week from 7:00am to 7:00pm or 9:00am to 5:00pm on holidays.

Those who would prefer to register in-person can visit a Service BC office.

If you have questions about vaccines, you’re asked to visit www.vch.ca/vaccine for further information.

You can also speak to their health care provider, including their nurse practitioner or family doctor.

Meanwhile, vaccination rates continue to rise in the Powell River Health Area.

According to the Powell River Division Of Family Practice, as of June 9th, 83 percent of people 50 and older in the area have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

As well, 73 percent of local adults 18-plus and 71 percent of those 12 and older have at least one dose.