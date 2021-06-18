Curious about what working for inclusion is like?

Inclusion Powell River (iPR) is hosting a virtual job fair next week.

The free online event is a chance for job seekers interested in the community living sector to learn more about inclusion’s services, training and education, and current employment opportunities.

It takes place next Thursday (June 24th) with sessions at 10:00am, 2:00pm, and 5:00pm.

“The past year has been one of substantial growth for us,” says iPR CEO, Lilla Tipton. “The community living sector has not slowed down throughout the pandemic.”

Over the past year iPR has opened several new residential group homes, and their staff cohort has increased by 38 percent percent.

With more program expansion on the horizon, they are actively recruiting support staff to work with youth and adults with developmental disabilities.

They’re also looking for people with a background in Early Childhood Education to join their Child and Family Services department.

iPR is also seeking volunteers for its Better at Home program.

The demand for this service, which provides assistance with errands, transportation to medical appointments, and friendly visiting, has dramatically increased during the pandemic and more volunteers are needed to make sure everyone who needs support receives it.

“Because of the breadth of supports they offer, some individuals may not be aware of the many employment opportunities iPR has available,” iPR said in a release.

“That’s where the upcoming Virtual Job Fair comes in.”

The 45 minute webinars will include information on the history of the organization, its services, training and education opportunities for team members, and current employment opportunities. It will also include a Q&A with current employees.

“We’re one of the largest employers in Powell River, and we want to make sure that job seekers in our community are aware of the opportunities we have available to them,” says Wendy Reynolds, inclusion’s director of human resources.

For more information and to register, click here or email communications@inclusionpr.ca.