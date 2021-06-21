One person is in stable condition after a hit in run on Cranberry Street.

The Powell River RCMP says they were called to Cranberry Street and Tatlow Street for a hit and run involving a pedestrian Saturday around 7:45am.

Police say when they arrived they found a woman suffering from multiple injuries. She was taken to Powell River General Hospital but was released.

The RCMP says officers were able to find the vehicle involved in the collision and the 29-year-old male driver.

After giving him a Field Sobriety Test, police say, the man was arrested for failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm, and Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

He will appear in Powell River Provincial Court on September 7th.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.