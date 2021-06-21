The Powell River Kings will have a new addition to the backend this upcoming season.

Hailing from Fairbanks, AK 18-year-old goaltender Zak Brice has signed on with the team this year.

The five-foot-eleven netminder started the season with the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League where he suited up in two preseason games.

In February, Brice joined the Aberdeen Wings of the North American Hockey League where he picked up a win in his only appearance with the club. Additionally, Brice is committed to the Arizona State University men’s ice hockey program.

“I am very excited to join the Kings and play in the BCHL next season. I had a chance to familiarize myself with the team by talking to the coaching staff and it has been all good. From what I have read, Powell River looks like a great place to live as well so it will be exciting to see how the year goes,” said Brice.

Kings general manager Chad van Diemen is looking forward to having the youngster on the roster.

“Zak is a very athletic goalie who is super competitive. He had a bit of a tough season with an injury and not being able to play games. He has worked very hard with his practice time and has put in a lot of work with his goalie coaches to be ready for game action this coming season. We are looking forward to Zak coming in to play in Powell River and working with him every day to help him prepare for the jump to Arizona State,” said Diemen.

The Kings are slated to begin the 2021-22 season on Friday, October 8th at Hap Parker Arena against the Nanaimo Clippers.

More details around the upcoming season are expected to be released over the summer.