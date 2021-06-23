It’s now even easier for Powell River youth between the ages of 12 and 17 to get their first dose of a COVID vaccine.

Anyone born between 2004 and 2009 can now drop in to get a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine at the Complex Clinic on the top floor of the Powell River Recreation Centre.

Drop ins are available Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 9:15am and 4:00pm.

No appointments are necessary for these clinics.

No written consent is required from a parent or guardian for vaccination; youth are considered a “mature minor” if a health care provider has provided them with information, has given them a chance to ask questions and believes the youth has the necessary understanding to give the consent.

Youth can register and book themselves individually with the same process used now, or parents can register their children and provide their own (parent’s/guardian’s/trusted advisor’s) contact info on registration if preferred.

The Powell River Division of Family Practice says that if a person in this age group would feel more comfortable in a smaller clinic setting, Powell River Public Health is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by appointment on Thursdays starting tomorrow (June 24th).

Access to this clinic will be at the main Public Health entrance at the rear of the hospital, on the third floor.

You can call Public Health at 604-485-3310 to book an appointment.

This clinic will be closed on statutory holidays, including Thursday, July 1.

For more information about vaccines for youth visit https://prcomplexclinic.com/vaccines/