The Powell River RCMP is reporting a violent weekend in the city.

One of the incidents involved a double stabbing.

Police were called to Ontario Avenue just after midnight Friday night, where they came across a male with non life-threatening stab wounds.

They then located a second male who also had stab wounds, along with a facial injury.

Both were taken to Powell River General Hospital.

Police say the two know each other.

Assault at bar

A male has a court date after an assault outside a Powell River bar.

Police say they received a report of an assault that happened Friday night at the Cran Bar.

A male victim was struck in the head repeatedly by a 39-year-old male, before being taken to Powell River General Hospital for assessment.

The suspect was arrested for assault and released to appear in Powell River Provincial Court.

The accused and the victim are known to each other.

Graffiti

A big mess at Powell River’s Chamber of Commerce building on Wharf Street.

Police say the building was vandalized with graffiti overnight on both June 16th and 17th.

The map of Powell River was spray painted with comments connected to Israel Powell and residential schools.

Police say the Chamber is attempting to remove the paint.

Vandalism

The damage is estimated to be in the $1,000 range after vandals targeted the washrooms at Larry Guthrow Park.

Three toilets were smashed and soap and toilet paper dispensers were ripped off the walls.

Police say the vandalism happened sometime overnight from June 17th to 18th.

Stranded youth

Three young people escaped serious injuries after getting stuck on the cliffs near Mowat Bay.

It happened sometime last Sunday, and the rescue involved the Powell River RCMP, local fire department and BC ambulance.

When police got there, they found three youth who were stuck on a rock at the bottom of the cliff that was only accessible by a narrow, steep trail.

The RCMP says no one was injured, but alcohol was a factor, and the youth weren’t able to navigate the steep rock trail.

It was decided that the safest way to rescue them was by an RCMP boat.

All three were checked out by paramedics.