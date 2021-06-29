Location of the Daniels River wildfire. (Supplied by BC Wildfire)

The Daniels River wildfire burning north of Powell River and east of East Redonda Island is considered out of control.

According to BC Wildfire’s interactive dashboard, the fire has grown to 2.5 hectares as of late this morning.

It was discovered on Sunday and the suspected cause is still not known.

So far this year, there have been 391 fires, including 26 new ones this week as the fire danger rating moves to high and extreme across much of B.C.

A moderate rating means forest fuels are drying and there is an increased risk of surface fires starting.

High means forest fuels are very dry and the fire risk is serious.