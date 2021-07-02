The cleanup continues at the Shell gas station at the corner of Joyce Avenue and Alberni Street.

Just after 11:30pm last night, a Powell River RCMP officer heard what sounded like a vehicle crash.

The officer located the crash at the gas station, where a grey Ford F-150 pickup had embedded itself into the east facing wall of the convenience store, causing significant damage.

There was no one in the truck.

Police are now investigating failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

The vehicle has been seized, and a follow up investigation is now underway.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact the Watch Commander on duty at the Powell River RCMP detachment.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.