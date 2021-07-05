Renovations on the Savary Island fire hall are now done.

The qathet Regional District’s (qRD) identified the Savary Island Volunteer Fire Department hall as needing upgrades to the covered deck, stairs and accessibility ramp.

As a result, the project was planned for 2020-21 in the five year budget for the Fire Service.

The project was initially scheduled to mitigate risk of detected wood rot and decay.

But during the pre-design phase, it was found that repairs were needed for both the upper floor, as well as the fire bay entrances.

The design required coordination with a structural engineering firm to meet the BC Building Code’s Post-disaster standard.

The contract ended up being awarded to a local builder specializing in Savary Island properties.

The district says the department has an accessible, safe, post disaster facility, complete with additional areas for dry storage, covered amenity space in support of training and other activities for the volunteer firefighters.

“This upgrade project ensures Savary Island residents have an excellent facility that is safe, functional, and adaptable for future needs,” says Mike Wall, qRD manager of asset management and strategic initiatives.

“Our communities are fortunate to be supported by these volunteer firefighters, so it’s important that they have a facility that supports them.”

This project was funded from capital reserves within the department’s five year financial plan, and a generous building material donation from a Savary Island family.