The Powell River Recreation Complex (supplied by the City of Powell River)

Now that B.C is in Stage 3 of the restart plan, new and more open access is here for the Powell River Recreation Complex.

Lots of new changes have been introduced including masks are no longer required in the gym or during fitness classes or programs, but are recommended for people 12 and up who are not fully immunized.

Starting today, you also no longer have to pre-register for your swim, gym, or pickleball sessions.

Some program specific changes can be seen below:

Summer Aquatics Weekly Schedule

Summer Swim Lessons Parents/guardians are no longer be required to assist in lessons, except for the Toddler swim programs.

Summer Fitness Registered Weekly Schedule

Masks are no longer required. Pre-registration is still required for weekly fitness classes. Summer Gym Schedule Patrons are no longer required to wear masks in the gym.

Slots available on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6:15am to 8:00pm, Tuesday and Friday from 6:15am to 6:15pm, and Saturdays from 9:15am to 1:00pm

Summer Pickleball

Monday to Friday from 12:30pm to 3:45pm

Saturday from 9:45am to 1:00pm

Other Summer Programs like summer camps, swim lessons, aquatic schedule, fitness programs and weekly schedules get underway next week.

The City of Powell River is also reminding everyone that the summer hours for the rec complex are now in effect, meaning it will be open Monday to Friday from 6:00am to 8:00pm, and Saturday from 9:00am to 1:00pm.

To register for summer programs, or to learn more about the new changes, visit the Powell River Recreation Center website.