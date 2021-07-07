A return to somewhat normal for the qathet Regional District.

The district is transitioning away from COVID-19 Workplace Safety Plans.

It’s now shifting to a Communicable Disease Prevention Plan that follows Step 3 of B.C.’s restart plan, as well as WorkSafeBC guidelines.

The fundamentals of the plan are:

staying home when you are sick;

Washing your hands regularly;

cleaning and sanitation;

ensuring proper ventilation;

supporting employee vaccination; and

supporting employee mental health.

The new communicable disease plan is now in place in all qRD offices, facilities, parks, cemeteries, beach accesses and campgrounds.

The qRD will follow all applicable provincial health officer guidelines, including the use of masks.

Meanwhile, all qRD facilities are now fully open and offices are now open to the public.

That includes group camping at our campgrounds.

Anyone wishing to visit the office are encouraged to call ahead and make an appointment when possible.

qRD Board and Standing Committee meetings will be offered via a combination of in-person, telephone and virtual attendance going forward.

If you’re interested in taking in a meeting virtually or by telephone, you can call the Regional District at 604-485-2260 or administration@qathet.ca.

You’re asked not to visit any qRD facilities if sick.