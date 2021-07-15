The community is rallying around an 11-year-old girl seriously hurt after getting pinned under a boulder.

The accident happened on Monday, when Hallie Hiltz found herself trapped for 90 minutes.

Her mom Erika Davies says it took the efforts of “many, many people, paramedics and first responders to get her out safely, and doctors, nurses and surgeons to make sure she didn’t lose her limb.”

Hallie now has multiple fractures in her legs and pelvis, and possibly her arm.

In just a couple of days, a GoFundMe page set up to help Hallie’s family as she recovers had already surpassed its $5,000 goal.

You can link to the ‘Hugs & Help for Hallie’ GoFundMe here.

Moving forward, Davies said they’re going to be at the hospital for a while, “and her road to recovery will be a long one, but she is so strong and eventually will walk again.”

“I am so eternally grateful for this hospital and it’s staff and to @rmhc for putting us up.”

Davies says she’s still in shock over what happened and has yet to stop crying, “but we’re okay.”

“I am so proud of my baby and how strong she is,” she added.

She is still sleeping and in recovery from her first surgery, but everything is looking as good as it can be right now.”