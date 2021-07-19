B.C. is closing in 81 percent of eligible adults having had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of today, 80.9 percent of all eligible adults in the province have received their first dose.

In addition, 53.2 percent of those 12 and older have gotten their second dose.

Overall, 79.9 percent of those 12 and older who are eligible for a vaccine has gotten at least one injection.

As the number of people getting vaccinated inches up, new infections are holding steady.

Over a three-day period from Friday to Monday, B.C. reported 156 new cases, for a total of 148,487 cases in the province. This includes:

July 16-17 : 56 new cases,

July 17-18 : 60 new cases,

July 18-19 : 40 new cases.

There are currently 653 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 146,062 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 49 people are in hospital and 12 are in intensive care. The rest recovering at home in self-isolation.

The new/active cases include over the past three days are:

four new cases in Island Health (total active cases: 21)

63 new cases in Fraser Health (total active cases: 166)

27 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which includes Powell River (total active cases: 246)

58 new cases in Interior Health (total active cases: 179)

three new cases in Northern Health (total active cases: 33)

one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada (total active cases: eight)

In the last 72 hours, two new deaths have been reported in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions, bringing B.C.’s death toll to 1,763 since the pandemic began.