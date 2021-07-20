News on what combinations of COVID-19 vaccines will be accepted in Europe and in the States will be shared in the next few weeks.

Canada’s Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Dominic LeBlanc says there are ongoing conversations between health officials in different countries.

The US Food and Drug Administration does not promote mixing vaccinations and some European countries don’t recognize AstraZeneca as a valid vaccine.

That is concerning to Canadians who want to travel but have followed the guidance of Health Canada and mixed doses.

LeBlanc says Canada respects their ability and their right to make decisions in their own jurisdictions the same way they would respect Canadians’ decisions.