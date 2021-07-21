Don’t leave your wallet in your vehicle

It’s a mistake that ended up proving costly to someone in Powell River.

On July 12th, the Powell River RCMP received a report that a wallet had been stolen, and that the credit cards inside of it had been used at three businesses around town.

Police say the wallet may have been taken from an unlocked vehicle sometime between July 10th and 12th.

The Powell River RCMP is reminding everyone to remove all valuables from their vehicles when they’re not in use, not to leave wallets, keys or loose change in vehicles, and to keep all vehicles locked when parked.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.