On Sunshine Coast, scenic roadways abound — but it’s important those roadways are maintained, ensuring people get the most out of B.C.’s natural beauty.

With restrictions lifting province-wide, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s ‘Adopt A Highway’ program is back in full swing, inviting locals to once again support the care of scenic roadways.

First launched in 2003, the program has seen hundreds of volunteers through the years apply to “adopt” a minimum two-kilometer stretch of highway for two years. In 2019 alone, it’s noted more than 80 groups and nearly 900 people had adopted 150 kilometres of roadway.

And while the program was paused last year due to COVID, the Province says it’s now relaunched. This year, both ‘Adopt A Highway’ alumni and new groups are invited to join, becoming ‘part of the movement’ that aims to strengthen social bonds, all the while helping the environment.

Groups and individuals commit to supporting the upkeep of their adopted kilometres, the Province notes, with things like litter removal, landscaping, and reporting invasive species.

The ministry provides all necessary training and safety equipment for people working along the roadway, the Province adds. This includes vests, signage, and safety checklists. They say groups average a clean-up four times a year and can have their organization’s name posted on a sign along their stretch of roadway.

Applications for the ‘Adopt A Highway’ program are accepted year-round. To apply, email: Adopt.A.Highway@gov.bc.ca. For more details, visit this website.