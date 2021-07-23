The Powell River Library has reopened to the public.

Temporary hours are in place until Sunday, before the library returns to its full hours on Monday.

A March 29th flood accidentally triggered by roof replacement work caused serious water damage to the Library.

A large portion of the ceiling had to be replaced, the library collection had to be wrapped or boxed to prevent mold and dust damage, and the carpeting had to be removed and cleaned.

The physical collection – including books, DVDs, music and games – was largely spared with some magazines needing to be discarded.

The Library says the Pop-Up Library in the First Credit Union Community Room, was a successful, temporary solution.

The Pop Up Library is no longer in use.

You’re now welcome to continue utilizing the Holds Locker in the lobby for pick-ups, otherwise holds are back in the library, with Interlibrary Loan materials kept behind the Service Desk.

Most due dates have been extended until Aug. 4th and there are no late fees on PRPL items.

Virtual programs continue and you’re urged to check the events calendar to see what is coming soon.

In-person Bubble Storytime and Books on Wheels are ongoing.

Virtual collections are available 24 hours per day.