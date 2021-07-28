Starting Aug. 1st, all high risk fire activities will be banned across Savary Island, including beaches.

The ban will remain in effect until Monday, Sept. 6th.

This is all thanks to the prolonged dry conditions.

In accordance with ‘Savary Island Outdoor Fire Control Bylaw No. 549’, the Savary Island Volunteer Fire Department (SIVFD) fire chief is restricting all activities that could spark a fire on the island.

Anyone caught violating the bylaw could face a fine of up to $2,000.

High risk activities are defined as: mechanical brushing, disk trenching, preparation or use of explosives, using fire or spark producing tools including cutting tools, using or preparing fireworks or pyrotechnics, grinding, mechanical land clearing, skidding logs, using a vehicle with metal tracks, chains or studs, operating a power saw, clearing or maintaining right of ways, including grass mowing, rock drilling, tree processing including de-limbing, welding, portable wood chipping, milling, processing or manufacturing.

Fire chief Chris Philpott says the ban will ensure community safety.

He added that “with at least another month of summer weather ahead of us, the ban on high risk activities is necessary to minimize the risk of accidental fires on Savary Island.”

The SIVFD is operated by a small group of volunteers who give their time to train and respond to fires, emergency medical calls, and other public safety concerns on the island.

For more information on current local fire restrictions, visit qathet.ca.