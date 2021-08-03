The Powell River RCMP is reminding you to be wary of anyone asking for your personal information.

This comes after they received a report of a phone call scam from a false insurance agency.

The RCMP says you should be suspicious of people asking you to give out things like your banking information and access to your computer.

Police are also cautioning anyone about sending money, transferring money, or purchasing items like gift cards and Google Play cards, and sending PIN numbers.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Callers will remain anonymous.