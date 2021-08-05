Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons says a new provincial initiative will get people in his riding back to work.

Simons says people whose jobs were impacted by COVID-19, and those in vulnerable or underrepresented groups, will be able to access new training and job opportunities as B.C. looks to recover from the pandemic.

“The path for people to a job they love getting up for in the morning can sometimes be bumpy,” said the B.C. NDP member. “Our government is investing to make it as smooth as possible for people to get themselves into the workforce and contribute to prosperous communities as we recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and build a stronger B.C.”

Many programs are already underway and more training opportunities will start in the next few months.

Programs being offered on the Sunshine Coast include:

The Ethos Career Management Group will deliver the RiseUP Program to 56 people with an investment of $726,733

The Open Door Group will deliver the Career Pathways to Success program to 64 people with disabilities and 40 survivors of domestic violence with investments of $590,478 and $516,526, respectively.

Vancouver Island University will deliver the Pre-Employment Services Program to 35 people with disabilities with an investment of $209,395

Simons says $95 million has been allocated to organizations around B.C. that provide skills training and employment services to over 9,000 people.

This investment includes both provincial and federal funding through the Canada-B.C. Workforce Development Agreement.

If you are an employer seeking funding to train new or existing staff, see B.C. Employer Training Grant.

If you are unemployed and looking for a program that can help you get back on your feet and into the labour market, see the STE Economic Recovery Programs.