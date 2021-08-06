Supplied by the BC Centre for Disease Control

COVID-19 case numbers remain low, but aren’t non-existent in the Powell River Health Area.

The BC Centre for Disease Control reported just one new case from July 25th to 31st for the area that includes the City of Powell River, qathet Regional District (minus Lasqueti), and Tla’amin Nation.

While the virus is in check locally, the same can’t be said for some other areas of the province.

Driven by the Delta variant, there’s been a surge in the Central Okanagan, which has been accounting for over half of B.C.’s new cases of late.

Experts say the variant is responsible for doubling the number of COVID-19 cases every seven to 10 days in our province.

It’s easier to catch and transmit, however, the Powell River Division of Family Practice says the vaccines approved for use in Canada appear to prevent serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and death.

More than 95 percent of recent cases in the central Okanagan are among people who are not fully immunized against COVID-19.

“This is an important reminder that immunization is our most effective prevention against COVID-19,” the Division said.

“Health officials are once again emphasizing the importance of getting tested for anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms in order to catch COVID-19 cases early. Contact tracers are still in place to identify close contacts. Self-isolation is required for anyone who tests positive, even if they are vaccinated.”

Local vaccination rates as of Wednesday, Aug. 4th

– 86 percent of adults 50-plus have received their first dose

– 80 percent of adults 50-plus have received their second dose

– 64 percent of adults 18-49 have received their first dose

– 48 percent of adults 18-49 have received their second dose

– 77 percent of people 12 -plus have received their first dose*

– 66 percent of people 12 -plus have received their second dose*

Pop Up Clinics

Meanwhile, you can find pop-up clinics in the Powell River area over the coming days.

From 8:30am to 4:30pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, anyone over the age of 12 can book an appointment or drop-in to the Complex Clinic, located on the upper floor of the Powell River Recreation Complex, for their first dose.

Those who have been notified that they are eligible for their second dose can also book or drop in.

Anyone who doesn’t want to go to the Complex, doesn’t feel comfortable in a crowd, or wants to speak to someone privately about the COVID-19 vaccine, can call 604-223-4037 to make arrangements.

On Thursdays and Fridays in August pop-up clinics will be offered in a variety of locations in Powell River and the surrounding areas.

Pop-up clinics for the following week include:

– Friday, Aug. 6th from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Lund Hotel Dining Room

– Monday, Aug. 9th from 10:00am to 1:00pm at the Powell River Hospital Entrance

– Thursday, Aug. 12th from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Save On Foods entrance at Powell River Town Centre Mall