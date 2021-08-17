For those who haven’t yet booked a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, there are lots of opportunities in the next few days to get your shot.

In Powell River, a blend of drop-in and pop-up clinics are available for anyone 12-and-older who’s eligible for a vaccine.

You can drop-in tomorrow (Aug. 18th) from 9:15am to 4:00pm at the Powell River Recreation Complex.

The complex’s drop-in clinic is also open on Aug. 24th and 25th, also from 9:15am to 4:00pm.

Looking ahead, a pop-up clinic is being set up at the Willingdon Beach Campsite at 4845 Marine Ave., this Thursday, Aug. 19th. Hours will be from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Another pop-up clinic can be found at Mowat Bay Park, 5947 Mowat Ave., this Friday, Aug. 20th from noon to 4:00pm.

Be ready to show your ID and personal health number when you arrive.

People 12 and older are eligible, and can get their second dose 28 days after receiving their first one.

If you are coming for a second dose, you need to bring your vaccine card from dose one.