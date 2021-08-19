If you hit someone with your car, it’s your duty to stop, offer help, and provide your name. If you don’t, it falls under ‘Fail to Remain’, and you could be hit with a fine between $196 and $368, depending on the circumstances.

The important reminder comes from the Powell River RCMP, after officers responded to a hit and run at the Willingdon Beach Campground last Thursday (Aug. 12th).

Just before 7:30 pm, police say they got a call from the victim, who let them know that someone had backed into her while she was putting items into her trunk.

“The driver of the vehicle stopped and briefly interacted with the victim before leaving the scene,” the RCMP explains. “The victim obtained a photo of the license plate which was on a silver PT Cruiser.”

At this time, the investigation into this case is ongoing, however, police add that the victim wasn’t hurt.

Just shy of a week later, yesterday (Wednesday) at around 2:50 pm, a local officer on patrol came across a car crash involving two vehicles on Highway 101 near Brew Bay Road.

“Witnesses advised that a Chrysler Neon was stopped waiting to make a left-hand turn off of the highway when it was rear-ended by a northbound Ford F350,” the Powell River RCMP says.

They note that the driver of the Neon, a woman, was sent to hospital with undetermined injuries. Meanwhile, both the driver and passenger of the truck were examined at the scene and released.

Police add, “The driver of the truck, a 17-year-old male from Powell River, was issued a violation ticket for driving without consideration. Both vehicles suffered significant damage and were towed from the scene.”