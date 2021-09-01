Health officials in British Columbia are reporting 655 new cases of COVID-19 today (Tuesday, Aug. 31st), including 68 in the Island Health region.

The Coastal Health region, which includes Powell River, saw 99. All in all, there are 6,045 active cases across B.C., with 187 people in hospital and 103 in intensive care.

As well, in the past 24 hours, two new deaths were reported, both in Island Health. That brings the overall province-wide death toll to 1,816.

On the vaccine front, just over 84 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with nearly 77 per cent fully vaccinated.

84.3% (3,908,860) of eligible people 12+ in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 76.5% (3,547,751) received their second dose. 7,463,858 doses of vaccine have been administered. — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) September 1, 2021

New Data:

Meanwhile, new provincial data finds that unvaccinated people are 12 times more likely to get COVID-19, 34 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 8 times more likely to die than someone fully vaccinated. The data also shows people who get COVID, spread COVID to at least one other person. More details here.