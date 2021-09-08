Four people have now died at a long term care home in Esquimalt.

This comes as the Sunset Lodge deals with a COVID-18 outbreak.

Island Health confirmed three additional deaths today.

Out of respect for the privacy of these people and their families, Island Health says it will not be sharing any further details.

Island Health declared the outbreak on Aug. 27th, with a total of 15 staff and 21 residents now testing positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, a second round of COVID-19 testing for all staff and residents was recently completed.

All other resident test results (more than 80) are negative.

All staff results received to date are also negative.

Island Health says extensive control measures were put in place as soon as the outbreak was declared, adding that its COVID-19 Long-term Care Rapid Response team continues to have an on-site presence to support the site through this outbreak.

“Island Health’s Medical Health Officer is confident that appropriate and effective control measures are in place, and these are being reviewed with the facility on a regular basis,” the health authority said in an information bulletin.

These include:

Admissions, transfers and social visits are on hold while the outbreak is in effect;

Resident and staff movement is limited;

Staffing levels are maintained to provide resident care;

Mask use and eye protection is required for all staff;

Social visitors are restricted but essential visits may occur;

Enhanced cleaning and infection control measures continue;

Communication with residents, families and staff;

Twice a day screening of all staff and residents continues;

Expanded COVID-19 testing will be done.

Sunset Lodge is owned and operated by the Salvation Army.

Island Health says it “will continue to work with leadership and staff to respond to the outbreak and protect the health of all residents and staff.”