A mechanical problem on the Salish Orca is prompting BC Ferries to cancel select Friday sailings on the Comox – Powell River route.

This means the following sailings have been cancelled for today, Sept. 10th:

6:15 am departing Comox (Little River)

8:05 am departing Powell River (Westview)

9:55 am departing Comox (Little River)

11:50 am departing Powell River (Westview)

3:25 pm departing Comox (Little River)

5:15 pm departing Powell River (Westview)

According to BC Ferries, customers with bookings on the cancelled sailings will have their booking fees refunded, with travel reverted to a standby basis.

They say the Salish Eagle will take over providing service for the route commencing this afternoon.

Today, the following revised schedule will be in place:

5:30 pm departing Little River

7:30 pm departing Powell River

9:30 pm departing from Little River

10:50 pm departing from Powell River

In a message to customers, BC Ferries says, “We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations. We are working to resolve the issue, and we will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available.”

“Our goal is to inform our customers as early as possible of any changes to our scheduled sailings. We recommend that for the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, our customers also follow @BC Ferries on Twitter or visit our Current Conditions webpage.”

BC Ferries Website Outage:

As well, in order to perform website maintenance, BC Ferries says there will be a short outage from 7:00 tonight through tomorrow (Sept. 11th) at 4:00 am. “During this time the website and our automated telephone reservation system will be unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” the company adds.