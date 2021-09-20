You won’t have to worry about Girl Guide cookie sales crumbling this fall.

After 18 months of COVID conditions impacting the annual Girl Guides of Canada fundraiser, the fall campaign is back in full swing.

Sales are back to a ‘new normal’, with girl-led cookie sales to their friends, families, neighbours, and communities.

Chocolate and vanilla cookies were delivered in B.C. over the weekend.

Girls will now begin sales including door-to-door and at public locations.

Online sales, developed for the first time as an adapted alternative during the pandemic, will continue alongside traditional in-person selling in their new normal; a limited quantity will be available online as of Oct. 1st.

“At Girl Guides, girls have a place to shine. By meeting weekly with their peers and adult volunteers, girls will have a built-in support group that cheers them on as they take the lead and explore new challenges,” said Diamond Isinger, Provincial Commissioner (BC), Girl Guides of Canada. “Every box of cookies supports those empowering opportunities for thousands of girls across British Columbia and helps young people have fun, make friends, and discover the world around them.”