What a difference a month makes.

Heading into September, the Sunshine Coast was mired in Level 4 drought conditions, which is almost as severe as it gets.

Fast-forward to today, and it’s improved to Level 1, which means adverse effects are rare.

You can thank a wet and stormy start of fall for that.

Environment Canada meteorologist, Lisa Erven, says it got especially wet in Powell River: “About 139 millimetres recorded (there), compared to the average September rainfall of about 54 millimetres, so we’re about two-and-half times, the normal amount.”

Erven says we’re now in a pattern where wet weather systems are rolling in every 24 to 48 hours.

That, she added, was a drastic shift from the summer months when many communities saw only 30 to 50 percent of their average precipitation.