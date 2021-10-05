The Government of British Columbia is making COVID-19 vaccination a requirement for B.C. public service employees.

The BC Public Service Agency, in consultation with the provincial health officer, will require its 30,000 employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

According to the Province, the effective date gives employees who are not yet fully vaccinated “the time they need to comply.”

However, a statement today (Tuesday) noted that accommodations will be made for those who are unable to be vaccinated. Those details should be released by early next month.

“As more employees return to their regular workplaces later in the fall, this provides an additional and reassuring layer of protection for workers who are continuing the vital work of serving British Columbians,” the statement said.

As well, public service employees working in ‘core government or ministries’ will be required to provide proof of full vaccination using the BC Vaccine Card.

The latest COVID-19 update for B.C. pointed to just over 88 per cent of people 12 and up vaccinated with one dose. Meanwhile, the rate of fully vaccinated people sits at 81.6 per cent.

For more details on how to get a COVID-19 vaccination in B.C., visit this website. Details on how to get a BC Vaccine Card can be found here.