Land Use Designations from the Sustainable Official Community Plan. (Supplied by the City of Powell River)

The City of Powell River wants to hear from you about the future of the Townsite lands.

The city is considering changing the land use designations for 230 acres of land that it owns in Townsite, and staff is seeking feedback on future uses.

You’re invited to a workshop at Dwight Hall next Wednesday, Oct. 13th and Thursday, Oct. 14th from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.

Space is limited, so please RSVP for either event to senior planner Daniella Fergusson at [email protected] because space is limited.

The workshops are identical so you only have to come to one.

The City purchased the former mill land in the Townsite designated as Employment Centre, Resource, Waterfront Commercial/Industrial, and Agriculture.

The purpose of this project is to conduct an Sustainable Official Community Plan neighbourhood review.

The city says this will “develop a community vision for these lands and update the land use designation map and Townsite policy sections in response.”

The engagement process will result in an updated Schedule B Land Use Designations map and revised objectives and policies for section 3.6 Townsite (originally tiskwat) for council’s consideration.