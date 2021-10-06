The B.C. Seniors Advocate is calling for more support for workers in long term care and assisted living.

This comes in light of a province-wide review of COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living sites during the first year of the pandemic.

The review examined factors that can influence the probability of a COVID outbreak and factors that can minimize the number of staff and residents who become infected when it occurs.

The report includes seven recommendations:

Increase paid sick leave for staff

Increase the pool of direct care staff

Decrease contracting for direct care staff

Increase levels of registered nursing staff as a proportion of direct care staff

Increase testing scope, timeliness and frequency

Eliminate shared rooms

Require staff of long-term care to be vaccinated and provide booster shots to residents

“We saw how quickly COVID-19 can spread in long-term care and assisted living sites, and we saw the devastating impact of this virus on the older population. Even with everyone’s best efforts, we have tragically lost over 800 residents to COVID-19,” Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie said in a release.

“This is not just a set of numbers, these are people. Residents and their family members had their lives upended with the trauma of life in longterm care and assisted living during a pandemic, and those who operate and work in these care homes have been deeply affected by the experience.”

The review examined 365 outbreaks at 210 sites from March 1st, 2020 to February 28th of this year and found:

84 percent occurred at sites in the Lower Mainland

72 percent were contained to four or fewer cases

75 percent had no COVID-19 fatalities with an overall case fatality rate of 30 percent

87 percent were experienced in the second wave (September 2020 to February 2021)

Data collected was used to examine the physical characteristics of each site, the specific characteristics of its residents and staff, and the specifics of each outbreak to identify factors that might have contributed to an outbreak occurring and/or spreading to more staff and residents.

In most outbreaks (76 percent), the first case was a staff member.

In 22 percent of outbreaks, a resident was the first case and there was only one outbreak where the confirmed first case was a visitor.

The report identifies that a site was more likely to have a large outbreak:

if the first case was a resident (four times more likely)

if the first case was a nightshift worker (five times more likely)

if the first case was a registered nurse or a licensed practical nurse (1.5 times more likely)

The report also identifies that fast notification of the first case and testing staff within the first 48 hours were more likely to contain an outbreak and 40 percent of outbreaks that had not tested all staff by the fourth day grew into larger outbreaks.

The review analyzed what factors were more common in larger outbreaks and found:

sites that provided fewer days of paid sick leave were more likely to experience a larger outbreaks (while almost all sites provide paid sick leave to staff, the number of days ranged from 2.5 to 18 days per year)

sites with lower levels of registered nurses as a proportion of the direct care hours were more likely to experience large outbreaks

sites that had shared rooms were more likely to experience a larger outbreak

Overall, the probability of experiencing any outbreak (defined as one test-positive case in either staff or residents) was most closely associated with the level of local community transmission of COVID-19.

The review included feedback from over 6,500 staff who reported they were concerned about infecting residents and their own family members, and reported their overall health and wellbeing was compromised by the experience of working through the pandemic.

Overtime increased by 63 percent, with sites that experienced a large outbreak increasing overtime by 178 percent.

A total of 2.3 million hours of overtime was delivered during the year.

As well, site operators experienced significant increases in workloads related to managing staff, families of residents, supplies and health authority officials.

The review highlighted that B.C. performed significantly better than Ontario in the first wave — likely a result of both lower rates of community transmission and the early protection measures taken in long-term care and assisted living in B.C.

During the second wave, after Ontario adopted the same measures as B.C., the percentage of overall COVID-19 cases in long-term care was the same for the two provinces.