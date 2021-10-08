BC Hydro employees and contractors will need proof of COVID vaccination when working on site.

This applies to every BC Hydro work site or facility across the province, including the construction site for the Site C project.

More than 6,000 BC Hydro employees throughout B.C. will be required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22nd.

BC Hydro says this date aligns with the one announced by the province for the Public Service Agency and allows enough time for unvaccinated employees to be fully vaccinated.

Consultants and employees of contractors and sub-contractors will have to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 10th, 2022.

BC Hydro points out that it’s “not the direct employer for contract workers and the additional time is required to allow those companies time to align with BC Hydro’s vaccination requirements and implement the required systems and processes.”

The company added that it will “continue to work with its employees, unions and contractors in the coming weeks to further define the vaccination policy and provide details for accommodation for those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a medically-approved exemption.”