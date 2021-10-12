It’s Cyber Security Month and with that in mind, a Vancouver Island RCMP officer is asking you to be extra diligent when doing your online banking.

Campbell River RCMP Const. Maury Tyre says the first thing you should do if you’ve been a victim of cybercrime is to report it to the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre.

Tyre added that the centre is also an excellent site to check out common Cyber Scams.

The centre reports that cybercrime makes up 77 percent of all frauds reported in Canada.

“The sad part about cybercrime is that they are often quite easy to prevent,” Tyre said.

“To learn how to be wiser on the internet check out (the website) Get Cyber Safe. It’s important to learn what sites are safe and what sites are not and it’s worthwhile to do your research. In some cases, fraudsters will use people known as Money Mules in order to launder their ill-gotten gains and they are simply middlemen.”

Tyer says that in recent months, the Campbell River RCMP has been locked into multiple investigations involving Crypto Currency including a loss of over $200, 000 and a high-end payroll spoof where the funds were laundered through CryptoCurrency.

If you have any information regarding criminal activity, you’re asked to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.