RCMP received a report about mischief at a public washroom at Lindsay Park in Powell River Sunday at around 1:47 pm.

Police responded and found a smashed sink, toilet, and urinal and a towel dispenser that was pulled off the wall.

Mustard and ketchup were also all over the wall.

RCMP say there is likely over $1000 in damages.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Powell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers.