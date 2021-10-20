Sink, toilet, and urinal smashed at Lindsay Park public washroom
Photo by Vista Radio staff.
RCMP received a report about mischief at a public washroom at Lindsay Park in Powell River Sunday at around 1:47 pm.
Police responded and found a smashed sink, toilet, and urinal and a towel dispenser that was pulled off the wall.
Mustard and ketchup were also all over the wall.
RCMP say there is likely over $1000 in damages.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Powell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers.