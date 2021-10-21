It’ll be a windy Thursday. So says Environment Canada, as it issues a wind warning for the Sunshine Coast from Powell River to Saltery Bay.

It’s also in effect for East, West, and North Vancouver Island.

The weather agency says a vigorous frontal system moving across the south coast will generate strong winds over northern sections of the Strait of Georgia.

In fact, the winds over surrounding coastal regions are expected to rise to southeast 70 km/h late tomorrow (Oct. 21) afternoon before easing early Friday morning with the passage of the front.

That said, Environment Canada warns locals that loose objects may be tossed by the wind, potentially causing injury or damage. As well, it says high winds may cause tree branches to break.