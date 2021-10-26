The next phase of Powell River’s future consolidated wastewater treatment plant will result in trail closures for the next six months or so.

The Willingdon Beach Trail and Lower Millennium Park Trails between the campsite and haul road will be closed to the public from Nov. 1st to June 30th of next year.

That’s because construction has reached the point that the installation of line connections from the Westview neighbourhood to the site of the new facility will begin.

While apologizing for any inconvenience, the city says access to the trails must be restricted in the interest of public safety for residents and workers.