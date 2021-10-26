One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in Powell River.

It happened this morning at a single-storey home on Joyce Avenue.

Powell River fire chief Terry Peters says crews arrived to find smoke coming from the basement.

“Through our tactics we were able to gain entry and upon doing that we actually found an occupant inside and he was quickly removed from the building, and treated and taken to the hospital by ambulance,” Peters explained. “He’s supposed to be in good condition now so that’s a positive thing.”

Peters says there was smoke damage in the house, and it is not deemed occupiable.

“The owner and the RCMP have certainly been involved with that, and hydro has been cut off to the building and it’s been boarded up, and in the hands of the owners at this time.”

Peters said the home was locked up and barricaded to some degree, and for crews to get inside “it did take some effort to make that happen.”

The fire started in a laundry room area and the investigation led it to the clothes dryer.