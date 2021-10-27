Vaughn Baumgardt went missing in August. (Supplied by the Powell River RCMP)

The search continues for a Powell River man who went missing in the summer.

The Powell River RCMP is reminding the public they’re still trying to locate Vaughn Baumgardt, who disappeared the night of Aug. 20th.

He was last seen at a home in the 9500 block of Hwy 101. Baumgardt walked away and has not been seen since.

Baumgardt is described as five-foot, eight inches tall with a slim build, brown hair, and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and skate shoes.

A Facebook page has been created that’s devoted to his search. You can link to it here.

Police say their investigators have followed up on all tips that have come in, and encourage anyone who may have seen Baumgardt or has any information in regards to this file to report it to the Powell River RCMP.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Callers will remain anonymous.