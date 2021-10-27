Each Halloween season, ‘mega displays’ are becoming the new norm, BC Hydro says.

In fact, latest research points to festive lights and blow-up decorations as no longer limited to just the holiday season.

The BC Hydro survey found almost a quarter of BCers now decorate about the same amount for both Halloween and Christmas – with almost ten per cent decorating more for Halloween.

“Much like during the holidays, about a quarter will be using electronic Halloween decorations this year,” BC Hydro says, “including outdoor lights (13 per cent), electronic jack-o-lanterns (13 per cent), and plug-in inflatables (five per cent),”

However, of those using electronic decorations, 20 per cent will use multiple plug-ins, which can actually up their electricity bill, the company explains.

As well, it says 22 per cent are still using a mix of older inefficient incandescent lights with some LEDs, while about eight percent use all incandescent lights.

According to BC Hydro, BCers can save this Halloween by doing the following:

Switching to LEDs: Decorative LED lights last ten times longer than incandescent lights and come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colours

Plugging into timers: Reduce electricity costs by only having lights and decorations on when needed

Using MyHydro: See how Halloween decorating impacts electricity use by using the electricity tracking tools available on MyHydro, which can be accessed from a mobile device or at bchydro.com

