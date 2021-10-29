Cannabis consumers and parents of trick-or-treaters must be vigilant to ensure little ghouls and goblins don’t get a scary surprise this weekend.

This marks the third Halloween since Canada legalized cannabis edibles like baked goods and candies.

Solicitor general Mike Farnworth says no one wants to ruin the fun of a Halloween outing by confusing illegal cannabis edibles that often come in bright candy-like packaging.

“The onus is on adults to keep our kids safe and to ensure that no child ends up in the hospital due to accidental poisoning,” he added.

The dangers posed to young people by illegal, colourful packaging are frequently compounded by the high THC concentration in the unregulated product that the packaging contains.

The federal government regulates all cannabis packaging and labelling, with strict limits on look and feel that are intended to make the products less appealing to children and youth.

In B.C., only adults 19 and older may purchase, possess and consume non-medical cannabis products.

Strict penalties are in place for those who sell or provide these products to minors.

The province also stresses that it’s also important that partygoers plan a safe ride home if they will be consuming cannabis or liquor this weekend.

“As restrictions are beginning to lift for fully vaccinated people, more adults will feel safe to don a costume and celebrate this Halloween with friends, and you should also expect that more kids will be out trick-or-treating. We need the streets to be safe for them,” Farnworth said. “Police often face higher call volumes when Halloween falls on a weekend, so I’m asking people to be part of the solution rather than the problem. Don’t let a good time turn into a bad decision and, worse, a tragedy for a child’s family.”

Quick Facts: