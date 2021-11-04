Vancouver Coastal Health has issued an ‘alert’ for Powell River, after traces of Flubromazolam were found in a batch of cocaine making the rounds.

According to the health authority, the substance is a Benzodiazepine analog, which affects the nervous system. In a worst-case scenario, it can actually stop a person from breathing.

That said, in a Wednesday (Nov. 3) post, Coastal Health asks all drug users have a safety plan in place. They should use at the Overdose Prevention Site at 4752 Joyce Ave., open daily from 4 to 8 pm.

Users are also urged to carry Naloxone, download the Lifeguard App, and to use with a friend, using a little at first. If using in a group, stagger doses.