Powell River RCMP say 47-year-old man received 90-day driving prohibition for impaired driving
Photo by Vista Radio staff.
A 47-year-old man received a 90-day driving prohibition after his roadside breath sample resulted in a fail on Oct. 30 in Powell River.
RCMP say officers witnessed a vehicle reverse across the street in front of oncoming traffic in the 4500 block of Manson Avenue.
Police stopped the vehicle and say the driver showed signs of impairment
His vehicle was also impounded for 30 days.