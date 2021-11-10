In the midst of a pandemic, it seems scaled back Remembrance Day ceremonies are the new norm.

But on November 11th, we’re still asked to wear a Poppy and remember Canada’s fallen Veterans.

Powell River Legion Branch no. 164 President Mike Koestlmaier says there will be a short simple, solemn service at the cenotaph starting at 10:55.

Spectators are asked to view the ceremony from outside Veteran’s Memorial Park.

After the service, a board will be set out on the cenotaph for anyone who wants to place their poppy, in remembrance of the fallen

Everyone is welcome to go to the legion afterwards. Normal Covid 19 protocols will be in place.