Border testing requirements lifted for ‘short trips’ to the US

If you’re going into the US for a short period of time and then coming back home, you may not need to be checked for COVID.

Federal health minister Jean-Yves Duclos is promising a decision in the next few days, about border testing requirements for COVID-19.

Currently, anyone fully vaccinated who’s arriving in Canada must have a negative COVID-19 test result in hand, done within 72 hours of their crossing. The tests are expensive, ranging as high as $300.

Ontario’s Doug Ford says the premiers have told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the requirement is unnecessary. It’s part of a federal order that is to expire on Sunday.

The U.S. opened its land border for non-essential travel on November 8th.