Sunshine Coast residents may need to batten down the hatches as another windstorm rolls through the area.

Environment Canada is warning residents from Powell River to Saltery Bay about strong southerly winds hitting the region.

The weather agency says southerly winds 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h are expected to hit the area, developing after midnight and easing early Thursday morning.

“Damage to buildings such as roof shingles and windows may occur,” according to Environment Canada. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

The weather is also supposed to hit Campbell River to Nanoose Bay.

Environment Canada says to watch for alerts and forecasts for the time being.

The windstorm is one of a series of storms expected to hit the B.C. coast this week into next week.

The province is expecting strong winds, rainfall and snowfall in some areas. Flood warnings have also been put in place.

RELATED: First of three rainstorms arrives tonight