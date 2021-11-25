Ferries from Comox to Powell River and Powell River to Texada Island have been cancelled and ‘adverse weather conditions’ are to blame.

BC Ferries announced Thursday morning the 8:05 a.m. ferry leaving Powell River, the 9:55 a.m. leaving Comox and the 11:50 a.m. leaving Powell River have all been cancelled due to high winds.

Morning sailings from Powell River to Texada Island were also cancelled including the 7:50 and 9:20 a.m. sailings from Texada, and the 8:35 and 10:20 a.m. sailings from Powell River.

Environment Canada is forecasting southerly winds 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h until mid-afternoon today from Campbell River to Nanoose Bay.

BC Ferries is asking passengers to monitor their Twitter page and service notices for updates on sailings this afternoon.

