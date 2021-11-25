BC Ferries cancels Comox-Powell River, Powell River-Texada Island morning sailings due to wind
Ferries from Comox to Powell River and Powell River to Texada Island have been cancelled and ‘adverse weather conditions’ are to blame.
BC Ferries announced Thursday morning the 8:05 a.m. ferry leaving Powell River, the 9:55 a.m. leaving Comox and the 11:50 a.m. leaving Powell River have all been cancelled due to high winds.
Morning sailings from Powell River to Texada Island were also cancelled including the 7:50 and 9:20 a.m. sailings from Texada, and the 8:35 and 10:20 a.m. sailings from Powell River.
Environment Canada is forecasting southerly winds 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h until mid-afternoon today from Campbell River to Nanoose Bay.
BC Ferries is asking passengers to monitor their Twitter page and service notices for updates on sailings this afternoon.