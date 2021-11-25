Powell River RCMP are trying to identify a man who robbed a liquor store last weekend.

Police received a report of a robbery at Duke’s Liquor store in the 4400 block of Marine Avenue at around 7:05 p.m on Nov. 20.

Officers say an employee at the store told them an unknown man came in and demanded money. He then pushed the employee towards the cash register and made her open it, according to police.

RCMP say he took a handful of cash and fled, but dropped some on his way out the door.

Police describe the man as being six feet, two or three inches tall wearing a black hat, black gloves, a bandana-style face mask, black hoodie, t-shirt with red and white writing, and blue jeans.

He also had sunglasses on top of his hat, according to police.

Powell River RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact them at 604-485-6255 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.